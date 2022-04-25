Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 25, 2022

Even if plaintiff was given only the signature page of a 2010 amendment to the family limited liability company’s operating agreement, plaintiff agreed that he signed it because he considered the LLC to be his father’s to do with as he wished. Nothing prevented plaintiff from inquiring further and reviewing the amendment if he wished. ...

