Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Lifetime SBM – Constitutional – Search & Seizure – Recidivist & Young Victim (access required)

Criminal Practice — Lifetime SBM – Constitutional – Search & Seizure – Recidivist & Young Victim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 25, 2022

Where defendant was convicted of committing sex offenses against a child under the age of 13, and where our Supreme Court has concluded that satellite-based monitoring (SBM) is generally effective in reducing recidivism, given the state’s paramount interest in protecting the public through lifetime monitoring of offenders convicted of a sexual offense with a child ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo