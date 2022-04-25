Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Custody – Jurisdiction – Pending Motion – Temporary Orders (access required)

Domestic Relations — Parent & Child – Custody – Jurisdiction – Pending Motion – Temporary Orders (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 25, 2022

The plaintiff-father argues that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to enter its August 2020 custody order because his 2018 custody motion was no longer pending. It is true that, in the two years between the father’s filing of his custody motion and the entry of the order on appeal, the trial court entered several orders. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo