Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Real Property — Partition by Sale – Division of Proceeds (access required)

Real Property — Partition by Sale – Division of Proceeds (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 25, 2022

The parties inherited real property from their father. After their father’s death and before petitioners sought partition by sale, respondent spent $35,560.93 in taxes and repairs to the property and collected $76,123.71 in rent from tenants. The trial court could consider respondent’s receipt of rents, which he did not share with petitioners, in awarding petitioners ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo