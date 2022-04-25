Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence — Negligent Misrepresentation – Accounting – Corporate – Justifiable Reliance (access required)

Tort/Negligence — Negligent Misrepresentation – Accounting – Corporate – Justifiable Reliance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 25, 2022

Plaintiff, now a former shareholder of the defendant-corporation, complained often about the defendant-accountants’ failure to include certain “commissions receivables” when they calculated the corporation’s share price; nevertheless, due to his desperate financial situation, plaintiff accepted the proffered stock redemption price based on the accountants’ valuation. Where plaintiff admits he knew the true facts underlying the ...

