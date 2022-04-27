Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Eased voting rules on NC offenders delayed through primaries (access required)

Eased voting rules on NC offenders delayed through primaries (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 27, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals panel on Tuesday delayed further a lower court ruling that had ordered election officials to immediately allow felony offenders still on probation or parole the ability to vote. But the majority on the three-judge Court of Appeals panel only blocked the order through the upcoming primary elections — ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo