Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Sanctions vacated: Defamation, tortious interference claims not frivolous  (access required)

Sanctions vacated: Defamation, tortious interference claims not frivolous  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 29, 2022

By Nicholas A. Hurston  Where a claimant’s defamation suit was dismissed with a warning that further frivolous pleadings might justify sanctions, her subsequently filed claims based on new conduct were not frivolous and did not warrant sanctions.  The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the Eastern District of Virginia’s dismissal of the subsequent complaint and vacated ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo