Legal Aid to celebrate anniversary, new Charlotte office  (access required)

By: Staff and Wire Reports May 2, 2022

Legal Aid of North Carolina will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the opening of its new Charlotte office on May 19 from 5-7 p.m. at 5525 Albemarle Rd., Suite 100.   The agency first opened its doors on July 1, 2002, but according to a news release, the new office—which opened to the public in January—is the ...

