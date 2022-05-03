Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / 'Aggressor' charge was reversible error  (access required)

‘Aggressor’ charge was reversible error  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 3, 2022

A woman serving 19 years in prison for killing her paramour inside her bedroom will get a new trial after the North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously determined that the trial court erred by instructing the jury on the aggressor doctrine.   The aggressor doctrine denies an individual the benefit of a self-defense claim where the user ...

