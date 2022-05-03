Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press May 3, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president's family in the process, according to the District of Columbia's attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced ...

