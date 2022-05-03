Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / North Carolina man charged after fatal daytime park shooting (access required)

North Carolina man charged after fatal daytime park shooting (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 3, 2022

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a park, authorities said. Rocky Mount police spokesman Ricky Jackson said officers arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence on Monday, news outlets reported. Slade is being held without bond in the Edgecombe County ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo