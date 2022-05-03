Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press May 3, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court is next up to weigh whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's candidacy this year can be challenged by voters based on a section of the Constitution addressing insurrection. A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Virginia scheduled arguments for Tuesday in a lawsuit the first-term Republican ...

