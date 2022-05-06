Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance — Personal Liability Coverage – Intentional Acts Exclusion – Gunshots (access required)

Insurance — Personal Liability Coverage – Intentional Acts Exclusion – Gunshots (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 6, 2022

Defendant’s personal liability insurance policy excludes coverage for intentional acts. During an altercation with defendant, Baron Thomas Cass removed himself and walked away. Defendant produced a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of Cass, some of which struck and killed him. When considering the intentional action of firing a pistol multiple times in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo