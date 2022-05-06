Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tort/Negligence — Child Sexual Abuse – SAFE Child Act – Claim Revival – Res Judicata (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 6, 2022

The Safe Child Act of 2019 revived claims of child sexual abuse that would have otherwise been time-barred, like plaintiff’s. However, since plaintiff had already filed his claims in 2011 and since they were summarily dismissed, res judicata bars plaintiff’s 2020 complaint, which arises out of the same conduct as alleged in his 2011 complaint. We ...

