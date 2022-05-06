Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trusts & Estates — Will Caveat – Standing – Illegitimate Child (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 6, 2022

Even though the propounder of the decedent’s will was deemed to have admitted that the caveator was the decedent’s “only biological child,” since the record contains no evidence that the decedent and the caveator’s mother were married when she was born or that any of the conditions set out in G.S. § 29-19(b) – which ...

