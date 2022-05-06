Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Workers' Compensation — Causation – Medical Treatment – Bariatric Surgery – Knee Surgery

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 6, 2022

Where there was evidence before the Industrial Commission that (1) plaintiff had previously undergone total knee replacement surgery, (2) her knee hardware had begun to loosen, (3) a fall at work materially aggravated the loosening of her knee hardware, (4) that material aggravation accelerated the need for knee surgery, and (5) doctors said plaintiff’s body ...

