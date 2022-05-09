Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US Rep. Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19

US Rep. Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19

By: The Associated Press May 9, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced on Wednesday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.  Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson who has represented northeastern North Carolina since 2004, said he'll be working from home this week during an isolation period, in keeping with federal guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician ...

