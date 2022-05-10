Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Teri Saylor May 10, 2022

A prison inmate who received $100 in compensation for losing the use of 10 law books he alleged were negligently destroyed by a prison official may have a chance to receive full compensation for their actual value, the N.C. Court of Appeals has determined.  Plaintiff Carl Brewton, who is incarcerated at the Tabor Correctional Institute in ...

