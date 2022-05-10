Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NC Supreme Court won’t hear case of Rev. Barber’s conviction (access required)

By: Gary Robertson, The Associated Press May 10, 2022

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina's highest court has refused to hear the appeal of a civil rights leader who was convicted of trespassing during a 2017 demonstration inside the Legislative Building. The state Supreme Court announced on Friday that it had denied the request of the Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro for the justices to ...

