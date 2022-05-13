Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Right to remain silent for Industrial Commission  (access required)

Right to remain silent for Industrial Commission  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 13, 2022

A full North Carolina Industrial Commission may reconsider evidence before the deputy commissioner, receive additional evidence and amend the deputy commissioner’s award where it finds “good ground” to do so, the state’s Court of Appeals has held in a case of first impression.   In this matter, the full commission overturned the deputy commissioner’s award of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo