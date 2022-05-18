Lawyers in the News – May 23

Megan McGee Stacy and Laura Gregory have joined Hall Booth Smith in Charlotte. Stacy is Of Counsel and focuses her practice on commercial contracts and business torts, construction, general liability, medical malpractice, premises liability, products liability, professional liability, and transportation matters. Gregory joins the firm as an associate and focuses her practice on general liability, medical malpractice, labor and employment, and workers’ compensation matters.

Troy Shelton has been elevated to partner at Fox Rothschild. Shelton works out of the firm’s Raleigh office and has a wide variety of trial and appellate experience, including class actions, antitrust, employment disputes, land use litigation, and family law cases. Shelton also serves as a class action consultant to attorneys inside and outside the firm, for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Brandon Massengill has joined Womble Bond Dickinson as of counsel and will be working in the firm’s Raleigh office on its Software and Electrical Engineering team. Massengill will focus on drafting and prosecuting patents, opinions, and counseling in several fields, including electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering; software technologies; and medical devices.

Nicholas J. D’Auria has joined The Van Winkle Law Firm’s trusts, estates, and elder law practice group. D’Auria will work from the firm’s Hendersonville office.