Matthews attorney censured (May 2022)  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 19, 2022

Attorney: John C. Snyder III  Location: Matthews  Bar membership: Member since 2001  Disciplinary action: Censured on February 16  Background: Snyder represented V.K. in a lawsuit brought by his former employer for allegedly violating a noncompete agreement. One week after the plaintiff took a voluntary dismissal with prejudice of the case against V.K., Snyder filed an Answer and Motion for ...

