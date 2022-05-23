Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Request for Counsel – Custodial Interrogation – Statutory Rape (access required)

Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Request for Counsel – Custodial Interrogation – Statutory Rape (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2022

Once his Miranda rights were read to him during custodial police interrogation, defendant said, “I’ll talk to you but I want a lawyer with it and I don’t have the money for one.” Given the ambiguity of defendant’s statement, police detectives were entitled to clarify defendant’s wishes with follow-up questions, and defendant subsequently agreed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo