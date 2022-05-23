Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Criminal Practice — Evidence – Jail Incident Report – Recorded Recollection – IAC Claim – Sentencing – Prior Record Level Worksheet (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2022

Even though a former jailer could not remember encountering defendant after he was arrested, the jailer recalled creating a jail incident report about the methamphetamine he found on defendant’s person. The state laid an adequate foundation for admission of the report based on the jailer’s usual procedure for preparing such reports. Although a recorded recollection ...

