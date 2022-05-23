Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2022

At the time that defendant was stopped for a misplaced renewal sticker violation, there was no regulation directing her where to place the sticker. Nevertheless, the instructions on her registration card instructed her to place the sticker on the upper right corner of her license place, and she had placed the sticker on the upper ...

