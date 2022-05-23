Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Insurance — Auto – UIM – Multiple Tortfeasors & Policies – First Impression (access required)

Insurance — Auto – UIM – Multiple Tortfeasors & Policies – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 23, 2022

Although a passenger who was killed in a motor vehicle accident was entitled to $100,000 in underinsured motorist coverage under two separate policies, since the negligence of two tortfeasors – each with liability coverage of $100,000 – caused the passenger’s death, the amount of UIM coverage payable to the passenger’s estate is $0. We affirm the ...

