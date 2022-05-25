Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Heath Hamacher May 25, 2022

Former Mecklenburg County public defender Toussaint Romain has been named the new CEO for the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, an agency that provides legal representation to those who are unable to afford it.   Romain, the center’s first leader of color, most recently served as the deputy general counsel for Appalachian State University. He has conducted ...

