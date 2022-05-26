Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school (access required)

Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 26, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school. Michael Higgins, 22, of Hertford was a criminal justice ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo