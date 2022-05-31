Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / No right to Miranda while holding police at bay  (access required)

No right to Miranda while holding police at bay  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 31, 2022

In a matter of first impression, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has held that Miranda warnings are not required where police are negotiating with a suspect who has barricaded himself and they are attempting to convince him to come out peacefully and not harm himself.   In the court’s unanimous May 3 opinion, Judge Fred Gore ...

