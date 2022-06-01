Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
COA calculates UIM coverage where multiple underinsured tortfeasors, policies  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 1, 2022

The proper calculation of underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage in a case involving both multiple underinsured tortfeasors and multiple UIM insurance policies is the difference between the total amount paid under all exhausted liability policies and the total limits of all applicable UIM policies, a unanimous panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled ...

