Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off of NC coast (access required)

Lawsuit filed over plane crash that killed 8 off of NC coast (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2022

The families of four people — including three teens — who died in a February plane crash off the North Carolina coast are suing the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot, who also died. The suit claims the pilot failed to properly fly the single-engine plane in weather conditions with limited visibility, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo