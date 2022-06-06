Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Supreme Court gives workers’ comp decision de novo review  (access required)

Supreme Court gives workers’ comp decision de novo review  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 6, 2022

Whether a workers’ compensation claim was time-barred because it was filed after the two-year limit set by N.C.G.S. § 97-24 is a jurisdictional matter subject to de novo review on appeal — including facts, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, affirming an appellate decision reversing the Industrial Commission’s determination that an employee’s claim for ...

