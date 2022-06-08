Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Plaintiff settles for $1.7M in bus stop injury  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 8, 2022

By Heath Hamacher  hhamacher@nclawyersweekly.com   Five years after the incident, the family of a then-8-year-old boy who suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and a broken leg when he was struck by a car while crossing the road after getting off his school bus has settled its claims for $1.7 million.   According to plaintiffs’ attorneys Isaac Thorp of Thorp ...

