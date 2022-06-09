Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Couple settles for $875,000 in fraud case  (access required)

Couple settles for $875,000 in fraud case  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 9, 2022

By Heath Hamacher  hhamacher@nclawyersweekly.com  A married couple coaxed into making ill-advised financial moves has settled their fraud claims for $875,000, their attorneys report.   The plaintiffs were represented by Brooke Howard of Howard Law, and James Roberts III and Matt Quinn of Lewis & Roberts, all of Raleigh. The attorneys said that their clients were approaching retirement when they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo