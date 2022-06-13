Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Durham attorney gets prison time for CARES Act fraud scheme (access required)

Durham attorney gets prison time for CARES Act fraud scheme (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 13, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com Durham, North Carolina attorney Tiffany Dawn Russell was sentenced to 63 months recently for her role in an extensive multi-year fraud conspiracy and was sentenced to 36 months for filing a false tax return. These sentences will be served concurrently, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office of the Eastern District ...

