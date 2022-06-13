Michael Best Adds Gwendolyn W. Lewis to its Growing Labor & Employment Practice in Charlotte

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Counsel Gwendolyn W. Lewis to its Labor & Employment practice in the firm’s Charlotte office.

Lewis joins Michael Best after spending five years as a trial attorney representing individual and corporate clients in various civil litigation matters relating to employment, professional liability, healthcare, and business claims in North Carolina and U.S. Federal Courts. She has successfully defended and advised HR professionals, business owners, corporate stakeholders and management on issues arising under Title VII, including cases before various state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“We are thrilled to welcome and work alongside Gwen,” said Andy Jones, Managing Partner of the firm’s North Carolina offices and fellow Elon Law graduate. “Her strong track record of success will help us to better serve our clients across North Carolina, as the momentum we are experiencing in Charlotte continues to pick up.”

“Gwen’s experience as an employment litigator, which she uses to provide employers with pragmatic counseling on employment-related challenges, makes her as an incredible asset to the firm,” said Brian Paul, Chair of the Labor & Employment Relations Practice Group. “Our nationally recognized labor & employment practice allows the firm to provide the highest level of employment counsel to our clients. Gwen’s extensive experience representing clients in employment matters will be hugely beneficial to our client base and will help expand our substantial national footprint in the L&E space.”

Lewis practiced law as an associate attorney in Greensboro, North Carolina and also served Elon University School of Law as its inaugural Alumni Director and as an Adjunct Professor, prior to transitioning to Charlotte, North Carolina. She recently concluded service on the North Carolina Bar Association’s Board of Governors and its Foundation Board of Directors. She currently serves as a Board of Directors member for the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy promoting access to justice for North Carolina citizens and as a Board Member for Hope Athletics servicing area athletes.

“As a highly skilled lawyer with an extensive employment and civil litigation background, Gwendolyn’s addition to our Charlotte office further punctuates the firm’s explosive growth in North Carolina in 2022. We are thrilled to have her join our team here in Charlotte,” said James Forrest, Managing Partner of the firm’s North Carolina offices.

Lewis has been recognized by North Carolina Super Lawyer in Employment Law Defense and Rising Stars and has been elected to Business North Carolina magazine’s Legal Elite for Employment Law. Lewis received her B.S., magna cum laude in Criminal Justice, with a Spanish Minor from North Carolina A&T State University, and her J.D. from Elon University School of Law.