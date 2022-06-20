Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Practice – No-Contact Order – Harassment – Customer & Store Employee

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 20, 2022

Evidence from the plaintiff, a Walgreens employee – that the defendant-customer came to plaintiff’s place of work, called her incompetent and incapable of doing her job, and subsequently video-recorded plaintiff, expressing her displeasure with the service she was receiving at Walgreens and threatening to make the video public – was sufficient to support the trial ...

