Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Prior Convictions – Strangulation – Intent – Categorical Approach (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Prior Convictions – Strangulation – Intent – Categorical Approach (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 20, 2022

Under North Carolina law, the intent element of assault may be proven by showing culpable negligence, which is insufficient to qualify an assault as a “crime of violence” under U.S. Sentencing Guidelines. However, North Carolina’s crime of assault by strangulation also requires proof of strangulation and infliction of physical injury. Since neither of these may ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo