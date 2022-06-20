Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Failure to Make Progress

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 20, 2022

Minors “Mel” and “Jon” were removed from respondent’s care because of domestic violence taking place in the children’s presence. Despite entering into a case plan, respondent refused to submit to drug screens; failed to produce a work schedule; and did not complete parenting classes, individual counseling, co-dependency classes or comprehensive clinical assessment service recommendations as ...

