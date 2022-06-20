Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tort/Negligence – Schools & School Boards – Administrators – Public Official Immunity – Abusive Teacher (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Schools & School Boards – Administrators – Public Official Immunity – Abusive Teacher (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 20, 2022

Where the teacher of a special education class abused plaintiff’s autistic son by, for two examples, putting him and keeping him in a trash can and spilling hot grease on his head, public official immunity protects the defendant-school administrators from liability for failing to report the child abuse. We reverse the district court’s denial of defendants’ ...

