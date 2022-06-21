Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dean of NC law school dies unexpectedly

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 21, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  The chancellor of North Carolina Central University released a statement on the death of Browne C. Lewis, dean of the university’s School of Law.  Lewis was attending a conference in Colorado with colleagues at the time of her untimely death on Thursday, June 2, according to Johnson O. Akinleye’s statement.  Here is the statement in ...

