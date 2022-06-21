Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / New law strips Cooper of appointments at Berger home campus  (access required)

New law strips Cooper of appointments at Berger home campus  (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 21, 2022

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has ended Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s appointment powers on the trustee board for the community college where Senate leader Phil Berger lives. The Senate voted on Tuesday give Cooper's four appointments to the Rockingham Community College board to Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. The House ...

