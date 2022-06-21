Wilmington firm adds new partner 

Block, Crouch, Keeter, Behm & Saye, LLP in Wilmington, North Carolina has welcomed its newest partner, Dickson McLean.

McLean is a business lawyer with over 30 years of experience, and he focuses on corporate and real estate law, including business transactions and commercial real estate transactions, according to a news release. He also provides general corporate representation of closely held businesses and business owners (including employment, tax, securities and estate planning law), and disputes among business owners and between businesses.

Dickson represents financial institutions and borrowers in loans and loan workouts, and he assists nonprofit organizations with formation and corporate governance.

Dickson practiced for many years with two large North Carolina law firms and a large international law firm in Charlotte and Wilmington before joining Block, Crouch, Keeter, Behm and Saye, LLP in 2022, the release stated.