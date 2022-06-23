Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal court: NC school can't require girls to wear skirts

By: The Associated Press June 23, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a North Carolina charter school violated female students’ constitutional rights by requiring them to wear skirts. A majority of the full U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the policy at Charter Day School in Leland violated the girls’ constitutional equal protection rights. ...

