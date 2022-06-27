Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 27, 2022

By KEVIN McGILL, AMY FORLITI and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country Monday, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to end ...

