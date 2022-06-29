Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / EEOC: 2 fired for not joining company Christian prayer (access required)

EEOC: 2 fired for not joining company Christian prayer (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 29, 2022

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press Two employees with a North Carolina company say they were fired after refusing to participate in the firm's daily Christian prayer meetings, which they said went against their respective religious beliefs, according to a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial, was filed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo