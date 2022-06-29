Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 29, 2022

Attorney: R. Cherry Stokes  Location: Wake County   Bar membership: Admitted in 1972; disbarred in 1987; readmitted in 1993   Disciplinary action: Disbarment, effective Oct. 31  Background: On Nov. 22, 2021, the North Carolina State Bar filed a formal complaint against Stokes, alleging, among other things, that he was convicted of eight counts of felonious injury by vehicle. Stokes’s conduct constitutes ...

