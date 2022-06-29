Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wake County attorney suspended

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 29, 2022

Attorney: Perry Mastromichalis  Location: Wake County   Bar membership: Member since 1986   Disciplinary action: Four-year suspension  Background: By printing his former friend’s (now deceased) name to an insurance policy application to  obtain insurance coverage on a vehicle, knowing the vehicle was titled in his former friend’s name and knowing he did not have authority to do so, Mastromichalis committed misdemeanor ...

