The No Surprises Act's transparency rules for health plans

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 6, 2022

by Barry Rosen  BridgeTower Media Newswires  The federal No Surprises Act (NSA) generally protects patients from receiving large unanticipated bills for out-of-network care.  To implement the NSA, transparency rules have been issued that require self-insured and insured health plans to include deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums on physical or electronic health insurance ID cards.  These transparency rules also try ...

