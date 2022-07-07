Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires July 7, 2022

A public utility seeking to intervene in an environmental action brought by the state against The Chemours Co. waited too long to file its motion, a unanimous panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, affirming denial.   Chemours owns the Fayetteville Works facility, a chemical manufacturing plant adjacent to the Cape Fear River in ...

